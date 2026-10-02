Indian Railways reservation: Can you book a train ticket after chart preparation?

Indian Railways train ticket booking: Lakhs of passengers book train tickets on Indian Railways (IR) every day, especially during periods of high travel demand. The demand of railway ticket booking can be seen from the passenger reservation system (PRS) record set on September 7, when daily ticket bookings crossed the 22-lakh mark for the first time.

The passengers can book train tickets through both online and offline modes under different reservation options, including the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) and Tatkal booking. However, getting a ticket can become difficult when demand is high, with many trains showing a long waiting list.

But what happens if you check the same train after the reservation chart has been prepared? Can you still book a ticket?

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Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that IR has a facility known as Current Booking, under which vacant accommodation available after chart preparation can be booked. IRCTC describes Current Booking as booking against vacant accommodation after charting.

Can you book a train ticket after chart preparation?

The preparation of the first reservation chart does not necessarily mean that ticket booking for that train has completely ended.

The railway official said that if seats or berths are still available after chart preparation, they can be offered for booking under the Current Booking facility, however, it is subject to the applicable railway rules and booking window.

There is, however, an important difference between normal advance reservation and Current Booking. Only confirmed tickets are issued under Current Booking. A passenger will not get a RAC or wait-listed ticket through this facility.

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This means that a passenger who checks availability after chart preparation may sometimes find a confirmed seat or berth even if the train was showing a waiting list earlier.

CURRENT BOOKING (BOOKING AGAINST VACANT ACCOMMODATION AFTER CHARTING) – GUIDELINES Source: IRCTC 1 Booking is allowed for all types of users (Normal & Agent). 2 Only E-Ticket booking is allowed. 3 Only Confirmed tickets shall be booked during current booking. 4 Only senior citizen and disabled concession shall be allowed. 5 Current booking is allowed after charting within the existing booking time limit specified by Railways. 6 Boarding point change is not allowed for current booking. 7 Name/age/gender change is not allowed for current booking PNR. 8 Booking in Premium & Suvidha train will be allowed with the last booking fare.

How can a seat become available after chart preparation?

The official explained that the availability of accommodation can change during the reservation process.

During the charting process, the reservation system takes these changes into account. RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) and waiting-list passengers are processed according to the applicable rules, while accommodation that becomes available through cancellations or other adjustments is also considered.

Also Read | From first to final reservation chart: How Indian Railways confirms train tickets

Even after this process, some seats or berths may remain vacant for a particular journey segment. Such vacant accommodation can then be offered under Current Booking.

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“This serves two purposes: a last-minute passenger gets an opportunity to travel, while the Railways avoids running with accommodation that could otherwise remain vacant. A train showing ‘not available’ earlier may therefore become bookable later,” the official told Indianexpress.com.

For example, a passenger may check a train several hours before departure and find that it has a long waiting list. The passenger may decide not to book the ticket. After chart preparation, however, cancellations or other changes in accommodation may result in a confirmed seat or berth becoming available for a particular journey segment.

If that accommodation is offered under Current Booking, the passenger may be able to book it. However, availability is dynamic and depends on the train, journey date and journey segment. Current Booking does not create additional seats. It only allows passengers to book accommodation that is actually available.

Indian Railways Current Booking time

Indian Railways provides for booking of available accommodation after the first reservation chart and close to departure, however it is subject to the applicable booking and charting rules.

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“Railway rules have historically provided for reservation activity between the first and final charts, with the final reservation exercise taking place close to departure. Passengers should therefore check live availability rather than assuming that chart preparation automatically closes booking. The precise usable window can depend on the train’s charting and reservation schedule,” the official said.

Indian Railways Chart Preparation time

The timing of reservation chart preparation has also changed. Indian Railways has moved towards preparing reservation charts earlier than the earlier system, under which the first chart was generally prepared around four hours before departure.

The Ministry has said advance reservation charting is intended to reduce uncertainty for wait-listed passengers, allowing them more time to make alternative arrangements if their tickets do not confirm.

Recent Railway reforms have placed advance chart preparation considerably earlier – in the range of around 9 to 18 hours before departure in the revised system, depending on the train’s departure schedule.

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This makes Current Booking particularly relevant for passengers checking availability after the first chart has been prepared.

For example, for trains departing between 05:01 hrs and 14:00 hrs, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably by 20:00 hrs on the previous day. Meanwhile, for trains with departure times between 14:01 hrs and 23:59 hrs, as well as those departing between 00:00 hrs and 05:00 hrs, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably at least 10 hours in advance.

Indian Railways New Chart Timing Train Departure Time 05:01 - 14:00 hrs First Chart Preparation By 20:00 hours of the previous day Train Departure Time 14:01 - 05:00 hrs First Chart Preparation At least 10 hours in advance of departure Source: Ministry of Railways Express InfoGenIE

However, the second reservation chart is prepared around 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

Thus, a chart preparation does not always mean the end of ticket booking. If vacant accommodation remains and the booking window is open, passengers may still be able to book a confirmed ticket.