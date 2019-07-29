Train stranded near Thane: Track inspection not conducted beyond Badlapur, shows internal review

Central Railway (CR) engineers failed to carry out a track inspection beyond Badlapur station before allowing Mahalakshmi Express to pass through on Friday night, according to an internal review, The Indian Express has learnt.

Within minutes of passing the station, the train, which runs between Mumbai and Kolhapur, could not move ahead and was marooned 3 km from Badlapur station, leading to the mounting of a huge rescue effort on Saturday involving the NDRF, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Thane district administration, Badlapur police and fire services to evacuate over 1,000 passengers stuck inside the train.

The 22-coach train was hauled away from the spot only at midnight on Saturday with the help of a diesel engine and was sent to Wadi Bunder yard for maintenance work. Sources in CR’s mechanical department said that there was no major damage to the train and soon the coaches will be fit for operations.

By the time Mahalakshmi Express, which had left CST at 8.23 pm, reached Kalyan at 9.45 pm, local train services between Kalyan and Karjat had already been suspended. It was 11 pm when the train reached Ambernath. Here the train halted for a track inspection. Sources said the inspection was carried out as far as Badlapur station, but not beyond that. The train left Ambernath station at 3.21 am.

It was when the train crossed Badlapur, where it does not halt, that all of a sudden the loco pilot found the tracks submerged and the engine ploughing through high water. The train came to a halt at Chamtoli village.

Sources from CR said that this is the first time railway tracks have been submerged between Badlapur-Ambernath and Badlapur-Karjat. CR officials, who did not wish to be identified, are also blaming the Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation for modifications to the Barbi dam, which led to water overflowing from the dam and submerging the tracks.

However, Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation said Barvi dam had not reached capacity yet. Prakash Borse, Chief Officer, Kulegaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation, confirmed that the height of Barvi dam has been increased from 68 metres to 72 metres, but no water had been released as it was not overflowing. The main reason behind the submerging of railway tracks was heavy rain and overflow of Ulhas river, he said.

Chief public relation officer (CR) Sunil Udasi said that officials were still studying the reasons for the sudden increase in the water. “Once we find out the facts, we will then take further action on the matter,” he said.