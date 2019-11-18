Train services fully restored in Valley

Train services have been fully restored in the Valley with a train plying on the Srinagar-Banihal stretch on Sunday, three days after the Srinagar-Baramulla service was reactivated.

Train services were suspended in the Valley on August 5 when the Centre decided to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.

Nearly 1,200 passengers used the train service in the Valley on Sunday, according to officials.

“We plied two trains to Banihal in which one was a trial run. The response from the public was good and we expect the number of passengers to increase further,” said a senior railway official. He said there will be two trips on the Banihal-Baramulla stretch and the frequency would increase with improvement in the situation. “Railways will make efforts to run the trains smoothly on the Baramulla-Banihal stretch and the number of trains will be increased over time, “ said Ravi Vanshi, Senior Security Commissioner of the Railway Protection Force in Srinagar.

The Srinagar-Banihal railway line is considered very sensitive as the train has to pass through areas in South Kashmir.

Railway authorities had approached security agencies seeking clearance to resume train services in the Valley. But security officials earlier said the situation was not conducive for restoration of services. As the situation has improved, Railways got an approval.