Delhi: 11 trains delayed due to fog

Decreased visibility due to fog in the national capital and in the surrounding areas on Monday led to disruption in train services at New Delhi Railway Station. As many as 11 trains were delayed this morning due to fog, news agency ANI reported. Ten trains were delayed for nearly two-three hours. All departures and arrivals from Delhi Airport are also likely to be hit due to the weather.

In Surat, flight services were affected due to bad weather, prompting SpiceJet to request its customers to keep a check on their flight status. Taking to Twitter, the airline posted, “Due to bad weather at Surat (STV), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the warmest January day since 2012 with the maximum temperature settling at 28.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season’s average.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures were recorded today above normal (5.1°C or more) at most places over Rajasthan and at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Region.

While the weather body has issued a heavy rain alert in the isolated areas over Punjab, it has predicted hailstorm in areas over Delhi, Jammu division, lower regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.