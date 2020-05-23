Passengers left baffled as UP-bound Shramik train runs on diverted route, Railways responds

The Railways has been operating ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1 for migrant labourers who were stranded in different parts of the country. The Railways has been operating ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1 for migrant labourers who were stranded in different parts of the country.

Putting aside apprehensions that a UP-bound Shramik Special train from Maharashtra had mistakenly taken the route via Odisha, Railway officials on Saturday said that it was a planned diversion due to traffic congestion.

On Thursday, several migrant workers had boarded the special train from Vasai Road in Maharashtra for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. They, however, were left baffled when the train arrived at Rourkela in Odisha. Some of the passengers took to Twitter saying they feared that the driver had taken the wrong route.

The Vasai Road-Gorakhpur train, which left the city on May 21 was diverted via Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Adra and Asansol stations, Western Railway PRO Ravindra Bhakar, PTI reported.

“There is no question of the train losing its way or its driver forgetting the route. We were very much aware that it is going to pass through Rourkela station. During its halt, the train received water and other necessary things before proceeding towards its destination,” Rourkela Station Manager Abhay Mishra said.

Please note that Due to heavy congestion on Itarsi-Jabalpur-DDU route in view of running of large numbers of Shramik Specials, It is decided to temporarily run trains originating from Vasai Rd, Udhna,Surat,Valsad,Ankleshwar of WR on diverted route via Bilaspur-Jharsugda-Raurkela. pic.twitter.com/8FtSGulUf2 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 23, 2020

Commenting on this, Chairman of the Railway Board V K Yadav said that since most of the migrant special trains were terminating in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the railways has decided to take decongested albeit longer routes to operate these trains.

Taking note of the traffic congestion, the Railway board has decided to temporarily run the trains originating from Vasai Road, Udhna, Surat, Valsad and Ankleshwar stations of Western Railway and some stations in Konkan Railway and Central Railway on the diverted route through Odisha, Bhakar clarified.

“Due to heavy traffic congestion on Itarsi-Jabalpur-Pt. Deen Dayal Dayal Nagar route, trains will now run on the diverted route through Bilaspur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela stations in Odisha,” the official added.

The Railways has been operating ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1 for migrant labourers who were stranded in different parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

