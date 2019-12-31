Train travel to be costlier in new year, AC journey to cost 4 paisa per km more

Indian Railways to fill 3 lakh more posts (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Representational image) Indian Railways to fill 3 lakh more posts (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Representational image)

Train travel in New Year will cost you more as the railways on Tuesday announced fare hike across its network, excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1, 2020.

According to the railway ministry circular, starting January 1, 2010, an additional 4 paisa per kilometre will be charged on AC ticket while additional 1 paisa per kilometre will be charged on ordinary non-AC trains and 2 paise for Express Non-AC trains.

Suburban trains have been left out from the revised fare. Premium trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains are included in the fare hike. In the Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani which covers a distance of 1,447 km, the hike at the rate of 4 paise per km will be around Rs 58.

There will be no change in charges for reservation fee, superfast surcharge etc while Goods and Service Tax (GST) will be levied as per instruction, from time to time.

Earlier in the day, the Railways renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service. The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.

“Consequent upon grant of organized group A status (OGAS) to RPF in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honourable court’s orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service,” the order stated.

