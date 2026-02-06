Train connectivity in Kashmir: Railways prepare DPR for 158 km new lines – check route

Rail connectivity in Kashmir: The Ministry of Railways has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 158-km new line in the Kashmir Valley, aimed at improving train connectivity in the border region. Earlier, the national transporter had dropped the proposal to construct a 34-km new rail line between the Sopore and Baramulla section, even after a Detailed Project Report for the project was prepared.

“To extend the rail connectivity of existing Srinagar – Baramulla section, a survey for Sopore to Kupwara (34 km) New Line has been sanctioned and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared. However, the project has been dropped because it was found to be infeasible,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.