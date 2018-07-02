Train Captains introduced in premium South Eastern Railway trains

The trains in which captains have been introduced are Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Express, Howrah-Mumbai Duronto Express and Howrah-Pune Duronto Express. (Representational Image) The trains in which captains have been introduced are Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Express, Howrah-Mumbai Duronto Express and Howrah-Pune Duronto Express. (Representational Image)

In an attempt to improve on-board services and redress passengers’ grievances, South Eastern Railway has introduced ‘Train Captains’ in three premium trains run by it, an SER spokesman said in Kolkata on Monday. The trains in which captains have been introduced are Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Express, Howrah-Mumbai Duronto Express and Howrah-Pune Duronto Express.

“The services of train captain will be gradually extended to all other premium trains originating from South Eastern Railway within a short time,” SER spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said.

The Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Express that left Howrah on Sunday was the first such train with a captain to oversee the requirements and for redressal of passengers’ grievances.

Ghosh said that the train captain would be the overall in-charge of the train from beginning to end of journey and responsible for ensuring passenger amenities including availability of water, cleanliness of coaches and working of electrical fittings.

