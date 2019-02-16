‘Make in India needs rethink’: Rahul to PM Modi after Train 18 develops snag

Taking a jibe at Narendra Modi’s ambitious Make in India campaign, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Prime Minister must “seriously” reconsider his pet scheme after Train 18 came to a dead halt while entering New Delhi earlier in the day.

Taking to Twitter and referring to a report by The Indian Express, the Congress leader said, “Modi ji, I think Make in India needs a serious rethink. Most people feel it has failed.”

Gandhi also said that his party is already contemplating how the scheme can be redone. “I assure you we in the Congress are thinking very deeply about how it will be done,” he said.

A day after it was flagged off by PM Modi, Train 18, which is also known as Vande Bharat Express, came to a dead halt after its brakes jammed in one of the last coaches around 200 kilometres away from the national capital. The Indian Express was on board the train.

The Railways Ministry later issued a clarification, saying, “During the transportation back from Varanasi, it was stopped at Chamraula station of National Capital Region, about 18 kms after crossing the Tundla station. There was an issue of communication between the last basic unit of 4 coaches and the rest of the train probably due to some external hit. Thereafter, safety features in the train applied brakes. The train was checked for faults and moved to Delhi.”