After rectifying technical glitch, Train 18 to run as per schedule tomorrow

Even as Vande Bharat Express was brought to a sudden halt while returning from its inaugural run Saturday morning, the new train will begin its commercial run as per schedule on February 17, the Railways Ministry said in a statement.

Advertising

Running between New Delhi and Varanasi, Train 18 or The Vande Bharat Express came to a dead halt around 200 kilometres away from Delhi. It was returning from Varanasi to New Delhi when the brakes jammed in one of the last coaches.

Issuing a clarification in the matter, the ministry said that there was a defect in communication between the last basic unit of four coaches and the rest of the train, which caused the safety features to apply the breaks.

Indian Railways clarification on Vande Bharat breakdown. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ZNqYMdNTaz — Avishek Dastidar (@avishekgd) February 16, 2019

“During the transportation back from Varanasi it was stopped at Chamraula station of National Capital Region, about 18 kms after crossing the Tundla station. There was an issue of communication between the last basic unit of 4 coaches and the rest of the train probably due to some external hit. Thereafter, safety features in the train applied brakes,” it said.

The Railways Ministry assured that the locomotive was “thoroughly examined at New Delhi maintenance depot” and the defect in communication was rectified.

Advertising

Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Train 18, the country’s fastest, is already overbooked beyond capacity.