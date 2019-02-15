Train 18 Launch LIVE: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express, takes ride

Train 18 Launch LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off country’s first engineless train, Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express, at New Delhi Railway Station on Friday. In light of the Pulwama terror attack that killed at least 37 CRPF personnel, the events accompanying the flag-off have been curtailed.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board members will travel from Delhi to Varanasi on Train 18’s maiden run. The inaugural journey will cover the distance in nine hours and 45 minutes, which includes stoppage of about 40 minutes each at Kanpur and Allahabad railway stations.

Built at a cost of about Rs 97 crore, Train 18 is India’s first seating-only, long distance trainset that runs without a locomotive. Manufactured by ICF Chennai, Train 18 recently became India’s fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Rajdhani route. In its commercial run, the train will run at 130kmph.