Train 18 Launch LIVE: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express, takes ride

Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi Launch LIVE Updates: The inaugural journey will cover the distance in nine hours and forty-five minutes which includes stoppage time of about forty minutes each at Kanpur and Allahabad railway stations. 

Train 18, country’s first engine-less semi-high speed train during its media preview at Safdarjung Railway Station, in New Delhi. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Train 18 Launch LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off country’s first engineless train, Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express, at New Delhi Railway Station on Friday. In light of the Pulwama terror attack that killed at least 37 CRPF personnel, the events accompanying the flag-off have been curtailed.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board members will travel from Delhi to Varanasi on Train 18’s maiden run. The inaugural journey will cover the distance in nine hours and 45 minutes, which includes stoppage of about 40 minutes each at Kanpur and Allahabad railway stations.

Built at a cost of about Rs 97 crore, Train 18 is India’s first seating-only, long distance trainset that runs without a locomotive. Manufactured by ICF Chennai, Train 18 recently became India’s fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Rajdhani route. In its commercial run, the train will run at 130kmph.

Train 18 Launch LIVE: PM Modi to flag-off Vande Bharat Express at New Delhi Railway station.

Train 18 Launch: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express

Captain of Train 18 inaugural journey is from Delhi Division Northern Railway

PM Modi on Pulwama attack at Train 18 launch event

Pulwama attack: I pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in PulwamaAttack. Our security forces have been given full freedom. We have full faith in their bravery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi at launch of Vande Bharat Express

I am thankful to all nations which condemned Pulwama attack and urge them to come together to crush terrorism: PM Modi.

PM Modi on Vande Bharat Express

"The whole nation will benefit from Train 18. Accidents have also reduced, electrification has also doubled in the past few years." said PM Modi at the launch of Train 18 at New Delhi Railway Station.

Train 18 Launch: Vande Bharat Express is ready for maiden run

"This train has amenities of international standards, is Wi-Fi enabled, CCTV cameras and it has no locomotive or engine. It is a trainset. It will cover the 750-km route at a maximum speed of 160kmph," said Goyal, who inspected the rake at the New Delhi railway station. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Previously designated as Train 18, the country’s first engineless train which has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, recently became India’s fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph.

A day after revealing the prices for India’s fastest train Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways announced a reduction in fares of the two classes of the train. The Railways said an air-conditioned chair car ticket for a Delhi-Varanasi trip would now cost Rs 1,760, instead of Rs 1,850, and the executive class fare will be Rs 3,310, instead of RS 3,520, PTI reported.

On the return journey, the chair car ticket would cost Rs 1,700 and the executive car ticket will be priced at Rs 3,260, a railway order said. While the chair car fares are 1.4 times the price of Shatabdi trains running the same distance, the executive class fares are 1.3 times of first-class air-conditioned seating in the premium train, the official added.

