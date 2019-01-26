Train 18 gets regular clearance from EIG

Toggle Menu
Within hours, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety SK Pathak finally accorded the mandatory safety clearance to the train making it fit for commercial run any day now.

Train-18  (PTI)

In a turn of events, the Train 18 got a regular clearance of the Electrical Inspector to the Government (EIG) on Friday barely 24 hours after the same office accorded a “provisional” three-month clearance with riders.

Within hours, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety SK Pathak finally accorded the mandatory safety clearance to the train making it fit for commercial run any day now.

However, the provisional EIG clearance turned into a regular clearance only after the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Northern Railway who is the nominated EIG and his counterpart, the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer jointly signed a letter saying the technical issues flagged will be looked into in the existing train “to the extent possible” and should be complied with in future rakes.

