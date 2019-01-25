Train 18 gets ‘provisional’ clearance from EIG for three months

Citing “serious inadequacies”, the Electrical Inspector to the Government (EIG) on Thursday gave “provisional” clearance to Train 18 for three months even as departmental wrangling puts a question mark over the prestigious project before the launch. To comply with the technical observations of EIG clearance, Train 18 may have to be sent back to the ICF, Chennai, as per documents reviewed by The Indian Express.

The Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) of Northern Railway Shailendra Kumar Singh, who is also the nominated EIG, has set conditions like maintaining the trainset under electrical officers in an electrical shed. He has pointed out several technical shortcomings and suggested corrective measures. “25 KV cable shall be properly protected mechanically and suitably and supported from coach to coach,” he has written before according a three-month “provisional” EIG clearance to the 16-coach trainset.

How a crucial electrical clearance for a high voltage 25 KV system can be “provisional” in nature is a question being asked within the system.

His counterpart, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) Arun Arora, has given a rejoinder to the letter saying that concerns raised by the EIG clearance are administrative matters within the purview of PCME and do not concern the EIG inspection. Regarding technical observations, Arora has said that for these the train will have to go back to the workshop in Chennai where it was manufactured. “DG RDSO is requested to convey the compliances to CCRS with a humble request… for ensuring commencement of commercial operations of Train 18,” the letter says.