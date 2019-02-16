Day after launch by PM Modi, Train 18 breaks down 200 km outside Delhi

A day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Train 18 broke down early on Saturday, leaving it stranded around 200 kilometres outside Delhi. The Vande Bharat Express was being brought back to New Delhi from Varanasi for its first commercial run on Sunday when the breaks jammed in one of the last coaches. Electricity went off in several coaches as well.

The train began making a suspicious noise early Saturday morning after which its wheels skid and the breaks jammed in one of the trailing coaches. Four coaches turned ‘dead load’, forcing loco pilots to halt. The incident took place 15 kilometres from Tundla junction in Uttar Pradesh.

Inspecting Vande Bharat Express breakdown near Tundla. Trying to find what went wrong. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/e1C4hOLr4D — Avishek Dastidar (@avishekgd) February 16, 2019

Engineers onboard are in touch with Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Northern Railway over the unexpected mechanical problems in breaking system and power supply. They are likely to get the Train 18 to the nearest maintenance shed, if not New Delhi.

Due to the breakdown, there is uncertainty over Sunday’s first commercial run.

Train 18 was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. After the terror attack in Pulwama, the government decided to keep it a simple affair, without any celebrations. The new train was left bereft of flowers or any other decoration. All celebratory elements were dispensed with at functions planned at stations on the way.

“The flagging-off is a message that terrorism cannot stop India’s development,” Railway Board chairman V K Yadav told The Indian Express.

As the train rolled out, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that by flagging off the train, the country’s fastest, India is sending out a message that that “India’s people and its armed forces do not cow down before terror”.