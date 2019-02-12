Train 18: Ahead of flag off, Railways slashes proposed fare of Vande Bharat Express

A day after revealing the prices for India’s fastest train Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways announced a reduction in fares of the two classes of the train. The Railways said an air-conditioned chair car ticket for a Delhi-Varanasi trip would now cost Rs 1,760, instead of Rs 1,850, and the executive class fare will be Rs 3,310, instead of RS 3,520, PTI reported.

On the return journey, the chair car ticket would cost Rs 1,700 and the executive car ticket will be priced at Rs 3,260, a railway order said. While the chair car fares are 1.4 times the price of Shatabdi trains running the same distance, the executive class fares are 1.3 times of first-class air-conditioned seating in the premium train, the official added.

The semi-high speed train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15.

Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express, the country’s first engineless train, which has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, became India’s fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Rajdhani route. It will replace Shatabdi trains and will run between Delhi and Varanasi.

Earlier, stones were pelted on the train on December 20 during a trial run between Delhi and Agra.