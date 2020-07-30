TRAI report; Gujarat loses highest number of wireless subscribers in April

Despite the erosion in overall subscribers in Gujarat, Reliance Jio was the only service provider that added numbers in April with 68,600 subscribers. (Representational) Despite the erosion in overall subscribers in Gujarat, Reliance Jio was the only service provider that added numbers in April with 68,600 subscribers. (Representational)

The highest monthly decline in wireless subscribers of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is in Gujarat, according to the regulatory authority’s subscription report of 22 service areas and circles across the country for April.

In the report made public on July 24, Gujarat’s decline was 1.64 per cent while Uttar Pradesh was the only area that showed a rise by 1.29 per cent in wireless subscribers in April. Gujarat’s overall wireless subscriber base for the month stood at 6.68 crore, a dip of 11 lakh subscribers, from its March subscriber base of 6.79 crore. Wireless subscribers include 2G, 3G and 4G users over wireless devices.

While the country was under Covid-19 lockdown since March 25 till May 31, TRAI data indicates a nation wide decline in wireless subscribers for March, too, when the subscribers in four circles, including Gujarat, reported an increase.

Despite the erosion in overall subscribers in Gujarat, Reliance Jio was the only service provider that added numbers in April with 68,600 subscribers. This was, however, considerably lower than its addition of 75,753 in March. Reliance Jio, however, had added 4.93 lakh subscribers in January.

Three major service providers that lost a considerable chunk of their wireless subscriber base in Gujarat are Bharti Airtel that lost 6.81 lakh subscribers, Vodafone Idea 4.96 lakh and BSNL 7,000 subscribers.

Across India, the market share of the two public sector units (PSUs) of internet access service providers — BSNL and MTNL — gradually increased from 10.61 per cent in January to 10.72 per cent in April.

There was a monthly decline in mobile device users (mobile phones and dongles) by 1.67 per cent across the country in April, an anomaly compared to the trend seen for the first three months of the year, when there was a steady increase in the numbers.

Since January, there has been a monthly decline in urban telephone users and wireless subscribers across the country, while subscribers have been added in both the segments from rural areas.

