Eight people were killed, and two were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal on Thursday.
According to police, at around 3 pm, the vehicle fell about 300 metres down into a gorge. The injured were taken to District Hospital Baurari, where they are undergoing treatment and are out of danger. A health team from CHC Chamba has been dispatched for postmortem procedures.
All the occupants of the vehicle are reported to be from Ghansali. They were returning to Ghansali after attending a funeral in Rishikesh, said State Disaster Response Force officials.
Seven of the eight people killed in the accident were identified as Asha Lal (40), Vijay Lal (36), Prem Lal (60), Mahavir (60), Shiv Singh (35), Sehat Lal (65), and Lakshman (33). One of the dead was yet to be identified.
The two injured, Uttam (30), a resident of Lostu Badiyargarh village, and Ankit (22), a resident of Nelchami village in Ghansali, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
The pickup truck was heading towards the Chamba–Koti road, and upon reaching Nail village, around 3 hours away from Ghansali, their destination, the driver purportedly lost control at a curve, causing the vehicle to fall off the road. The driver is among the dead.
Police said they were investigating the cause of the accident and looking into whether the driver was speeding at the time of the accident.
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“We have yet to take down the statements of the two injured, as they are still in shock and unwell. The group was returning from Rishikesh following a funeral,” said an officer at the Chamba police station.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed sorrow over the accident. He has directed the district administration to ensure prompt and proper medical treatment for the injured and to make sure there is no shortfall in relief and rescue operations. He also instructed officials to maintain constant monitoring of the situation.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More