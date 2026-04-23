Tragedy after funeral in Uttarakhand: Vehicle falls 300 metres as driver loses control at curve, 8 killed

The injured were taken to District Hospital Baurari, where they are undergoing treatment and are out of danger. (PTI)

Eight people were killed, and two were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal on Thursday.

According to police, at around 3 pm, the vehicle fell about 300 metres down into a gorge. The injured were taken to District Hospital Baurari, where they are undergoing treatment and are out of danger. A health team from CHC Chamba has been dispatched for postmortem procedures.

All the occupants of the vehicle are reported to be from Ghansali. They were returning to Ghansali after attending a funeral in Rishikesh, said State Disaster Response Force officials.

Seven of the eight people killed in the accident were identified as Asha Lal (40), Vijay Lal (36), Prem Lal (60), Mahavir (60), Shiv Singh (35), Sehat Lal (65), and Lakshman (33). One of the dead was yet to be identified.