Traffic stalled for four hours on Jammu-Poonch highway as Army detonates suspected IED

A road opening party (ROP) of an Army patrol alerted authorities of an object that looked like an IED near Kakkar Chowk on National Highway 144A at around 7.30 am. On closer examination, the police said that a bottle filled with a liquid substance and a polybag with solid material were found. 

Security personnel stand guard at the site where an Improvised Explosive Device was recovered at Kellar Chowk on Jammu-Poonch highway, in Rajouri district, Monday, May 27, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Poonch national highway was suspended near Rajouri district’s Chingus area for nearly four hours on Monday morning following the detection of a suspected IED.

Soon after the ROP flashed an alert, a team of police, headed by in-charge of Chingus Chatyar police post and Sub-Inspector M D Khan, was deployed to the spot where they suspended traffic, police said.

Senior Army and police officers also reached the spot along with a bomb disposal squad which destroyed the device and averted a possible mishap.

Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas appreciated the alert jawans of the Army ROP for their timely action. “Timely action by the alert jawans of Army averted any untoward incident,” the SSP said.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Govind Rattan, he added.

