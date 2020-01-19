Traffic management: HC wants vehicle number-reading cameras in four months, Chandigarh officials say can’t be done

On Friday, the high court instructed the administration to install the street lights at cycle tracks within six months. On Friday, the high court instructed the administration to install the street lights at cycle tracks within six months.

Even as Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday instructed UT administration to install automatic number-plate reading technology within four months in Chandigarh, officers of the departments concerned Saturday has maintained that it will take over 18 months for its completion.

According to Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) the project includes installing 1800 CCTV cameras which have Automatic Number Reading Recognition (ANRR) software and the construction of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Chandigarh.

In a related development, representatives of BEL, which was engaged by Chandigarh Smart City Ltd for the project, Saturday submitted the financial proposal of around Rs 270 crore for this project before the Board of Directors on Saturday. The decision on the financial estimate will be taken within one week.

Ravi Kumar, Technical Adviser of BEL, said, “It is a big project which includes several inter-linked works. These works include installation of ANRR-capable CCTV cameras, underground lying of fiber wires and most important is the construction of a well-designed ICCC control room, from where CCTV cameras will be monitored. Under Smart City Project, there is the limit of one year for completing the project. The work will take more than one-and-a-half years to complete. In Chandigarh there is no building for ICCC. We will have to construct this building too. We submitted the financial proposal of around Rs 270 crore before the Board of Directors of CSCL today.”

Sources said, “The submission of financial bid for the installation of cameras under Smart City Project a day after the instructions from Punjab and Haryana high court in interlinked. This time, administration is serious about completion of this project in a short time, but it will take more than one year.”

General Manager, CSCL, NP Sharma, said, “1,800 ANRR software-equipped cameras will be installed at 104 locations included 40 prominent intersections including traffic light points, roundabouts throughout Chandigarh. 40 prominent intersections will be covered in the first phase. Others will be covered the second phase. A decision on the financial proposal submitted by BEL will be taken shortly. The Board of Directors of CSCL will take the decision.”

Sources said, “The project includes Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) and also have the Public Address System.”

However, on the issue of installation of lights at all cycle tracks in Chandigarh, a senior administration officer said, “A survey of all the cycle track to find the places where street lights are needed, will be ordered next week. The work will be completed shortly after following set procedures.”

On Friday, the high court instructed the administration to install the street lights at cycle tracks within six months. Chandigarh has around 111 km-long cycle track.

