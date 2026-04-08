Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway comes to standstill after back-to-back landslides

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With road-opening efforts underway on Wednesday, vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained suspended for the third consecutive day following landslides at multiple locations.
Officials said there was a massive landslide at Shalgarhi, blocking passage to both tubes of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel.
According to traffic police officials, movement of vehicles on both the Jammu and Kashmir sides was suspended, as clearing the landslides will take time.
In view of inclement weather, the administration announced a holiday for government schools in Ramban district.
Rains on Tuesday had triggered landslides between Digdol and Khooni Nallah, officials said, with nearly 400 vehicles stranded at various points along the road.
Though men and machines were pressed into service to clear the road, intermittent rains continued to disrupt restoration efforts. Traffic police have advised people to avoid travel on the national highway until it is fully restored.
The highway had been closed following landslides on Monday, briefly restored on Tuesday, and blocked again within hours by fresh landslides in the afternoon. Vehicular traffic has remained suspended since.
The Meteorological Department has forecast erratic weather across the Union Territory until Wednesday evening, with the possibility of snowfall at higher reaches.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh announced the establishment of two automated weather stations – one each in Doda and Kishtwar districts – by the Department of Earth Sciences. The decision follows widespread damage in both hilly districts due to floods and heavy rains in recent months.
A seismic laboratory will also be established in Kishtwar, which falls in a seismic zone of the UT, he added.
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