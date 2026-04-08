Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway comes to standstill after back-to-back landslides

According to traffic police officials, movement of vehicles on both the Jammu and Kashmir sides was suspended, as clearing the landslides will take time. (File Photo)

With road-opening efforts underway on Wednesday, vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained suspended for the third consecutive day following landslides at multiple locations.

Officials said there was a massive landslide at Shalgarhi, blocking passage to both tubes of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel.

According to traffic police officials, movement of vehicles on both the Jammu and Kashmir sides was suspended, as clearing the landslides will take time.

In view of inclement weather, the administration announced a holiday for government schools in Ramban district.

Rains on Tuesday had triggered landslides between Digdol and Khooni Nallah, officials said, with nearly 400 vehicles stranded at various points along the road.