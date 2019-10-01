Traffic fines: Here’s how to pay your traffic fines or challans online via Paytm, websites

Traffic Fines Payment Online: With the new Motor Vehicle Act in place and the traffic police issuing a hefty fine, there are several ways in which you can pay your challans. While one can pay the challans through the website of the transport department of the respective states, another way is to pay through the Paytm app.

Advertising

Paying challan through Paytm

Paytm is one of the leading online payment platforms that provides several options to pay your bills, including the traffic penalty.

* Visit Paytm.com or go to the app after downloading from your AppStore.

* Login with your user credentials.

* You will be able to see the “Pay Traffic Challan” option.

* Enter the name of your city.

* Enter the traffic challan or your vehicle number.

Advertising

* Choose your payment method. You can make the payment using your debit/credit card, net banking, or your Paytm balance from the wallet.

* Once you choose the payment method, you will be redirected to a safe and secure page where you can process the payment.

* Once you have made the payment, you will receive an email and SMS to your registered email ID and phone number.

Pay challan through website

* Visit your City’s official transport website

* Go to pay violation fines.

* Choose from pay violation notices, parking charges, or spot fines, or any other charges.

* Enter details asked, for example, your new vehicle registration number, old registration number, or your parking violation tag number.

* Enter the details and the current outstanding amount.

* You will be allowed to make the payment using Debit card.