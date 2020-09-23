Traffic cop suspended over video of him ‘making religious slurs’

The video was uploaded on different social media sites on September 19 after which many have demanded action against the policemen.

A traffic constable in Deesa of Banaskantha was suspended on Tuesday after a purported video of him abusing a truck driver over his religion surfaced on social media.

The four-minutes-long video clip, purportedly shows an interaction between a Rajasthan based truck driver and two traffic police constables who are demanding license and other documents related to the vehicle from the former, at a check post in Deesa.

One of the traffic constables, identified as Mukesh Parmar, repeatedly asks the truck driver about his caste to which he replies that he is a Muslim. Upon hearing his reply, Parmar is purportedly heard abusing the driver. The other constable, Ramesh Parmar, is also purportedly seen asking the driver to produce the vehicle-related documents

The video was uploaded on different social media sites on September 19 after which many have demanded action against the policemen.

Congress MLA from Dariapur Gyasuddin Shaikh wrote a letter to Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia demanding action against the two traffic constables.

“It is to bring to your notice that two traffic police constables Mukesh Parmar and Ramesh Parmar were conducting checking at a police check post in Deesa of Banaskantha when they stopped a Rajasthan-based vehicle whose driver belonged to a minority community. Not only did those two constables misbehave with the driver, they also insulted the minority community. Such policemen are working to destroy communal harmony and societal unity and we demand strict legal and disciplinary action against the two (sic),” wrote Shaikh.

After receiving the letter, Superintendent of Police Banaskantha Tarun Kumar Duggal took cognizance of the viral video and suspended constable Mukesh Parmar.

