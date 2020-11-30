scorecardresearch
Monday, November 30, 2020
Watch: Traffic cop dragged on car’s bonnet for 500 metres in Nagpur, driver arrested

Along with dragging the cop, the CCTV footage shows the car hitting another vehicle and causing its riders to fall on the road.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | November 30, 2020 3:08:13 pm
The accused has been arrested under Sections 353, 307 of the IPC.

A traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly half a kilometre Sunday when he requested the driver to stop his vehicle. The incident was caught on CCTV and the driver of the car, Akash Chavan, was later arrested by the state police, PTI quoted officials saying.

The CCTV video, released by Nagpur Police, shows the traffic personnel being dragged on the bonnet of the speeding vehicle even as struggles to keep his balance. The video also shows the car hitting another vehicle and causing its riders to fall on the road.

Describing the incident that occurred at Sakkardara square in Nagpur, an official said, “Traffic constable Amol Chidamwar was on duty at the square and managing the traffic. Around 5 pm, he saw a car with tinted glass on the windshield. He signalled the car to stop. However, instead of stopping, the driver increased the speed in a bid to escape.”

The accused has been arrested under Sections 353, 307 of the IPC and provisions of Motor Vehicle Act.

(With PTI/ANI inputs)

