Traders, breeders push to sell more Uttar Pradesh mangoes abroad

Mango exporter Nadeem Siddiqui in Lucknow.

Think mango and the names that spring to mind are Dussehri, Langra and Chausa, the sweet varieties of Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for over a fifth of India’s production of the fruit. But when it comes to exports, the Indian mango is synonymous with Alphonso, Kesar and Banganapalli, which are mainly grown in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Making UP mangoes count in the international market is what some growers, traders, and breeders are now attempting. India produces around 21 million tonnes (mt) of the fruit – 40% of the world’s total – and 4.5 mt comes from UP. “The government should do more to push UP mangoes. Why can’t APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) promote our varieties like it has done for Alphonso or Banganapalli?” Nadeem Siddiqui, an Amroha-based exporter, asked.

UP’s indigenous mangoes include Dussehri, Lucknow Safeda, Rataul, Langra and Chausa. The total soluble solids or ‘degrees Brix’, a measure of sweetness, ranges from 22 to 24 for the ripe fruits; this is hardly 20 in Alphonso, and 18-19 in Kesar and Banganapalli.

Siddiqui exported about 100 tonnes of UP mangoes this May-June, more than three-fourths by sea, a first for the state.

“Last year, I did 55 tonnes entirely by air. This time, I shipped out three reefer containers (27 tonnes each) to Oman and Dubai on a trial basis, which was successful. The sea route takes 8-9 days, as against 2 days by air. The harvested fruits have to go to the UP Mandi Parishad’s facility near Lucknow for hot water treatment, air-drying, grading and packing, before the loaded container is sent to Nhava Sheva or Kandla port. But the cost (from packhouse to destination port) is only Rs 27/kg, compared to Rs 120/kg by air freight,” Siddiqui, who claims that his firm Shahnaz Exports has a 90% share of UP’s mango shipments, said.

Those quantities are, however, minuscule compared to India’s total fresh mango exports of 49,659 tonnes valued at Rs 400.21 crore, plus 85,726 tonnes of pulp worth Rs 584.32 crore, in 2019-20.

But UP mangoes have their issues. To begin with, trees typically yield fruit every alternate year; in Chausa, the gap can be two years. Alphonso and Kesar are alternate-bearers as well, but most South Indian varieties such as Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelum, and Suvarnarekha are regular-bearing.

A second drawback is shelf life. “Alphonso can be stored for 8-12 days at room temperature after ripening, whereas 3-4 days is the maximum in Dussehri, Langra and Chausa. These mangoes can only be exported to the Middle East or Southeast Asia by air. They can also be sent by sea in refrigerated containers, but the harvested mature green fruits that would ripen during transit have to be marketed immediately on reaching the destination,” S K Singh, head of the Division of Fruits & Horticultural Technology at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) said.

This is where breeding comes in. In the 1970s, IARI came out with two mango hybrids, Mallika and Amrapali, by crossing Dussehri with Neelum, to combine the sweetness of the former and the regularity of the latter. The hybrids had 22-22.8 degree Brix, close to Dussehri, but had limited impact in UP. Out of Amrapali’s total 2 lakh hectares cultivated area, the highest is in Odisha (50,000 hectares), Madhya Pradesh (25,000) and West Bengal (21,000). The 31,000 hectares under Mallika is largely in Karnataka (14,000) and West Bengal (5,000).

In 2002, IARI released Pusa Arunima, a hybrid of Amrapali and an American variety called Sensation. These mangoes had moderate sugar (19.5 degree Brix), but 10-12 days of shelf life and a red peel colour, making them suitable for exports. Subsequently, seven more Pusa hybrids that were crosses of Amrapali and Sensation were released.

“These second-generation hybrids are regular-bearing. They are also semi-dwarf and amenable to closer planting, so you can accommodate roughly 278 trees in a hectare, as opposed to 100 or fewer in Dussehri. Fruit yields, at 14-16 tonnes per hectare, are also higher,” Singh said.

Some farmers like Qazi Bilal Rasheed from Kukra village in Malihabad are willing to give the new hybrids a try. “I want to gradually replace the senile trees and go in for high-density plantation of the new hybrids. But I am also concerned whether there will be a market for these fruits. The actual performance of mango trees, including their suitability for our conditions, are known only after 5-6 years,” Rasheed said.

