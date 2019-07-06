Traders body slams govt decision to extend ‘tainted’ J&K bureaucrat’s tenure

A traders body in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday hit out at the government’s move to grant a one-year service extension to a senior bureaucrat who is an accused in a major land scam. On the other hand, a petition was also moved in the J&K High Court seeking cancellation of the Centre’s extension decision.

On Thursday, The Indian Express had reported that the government had extended the tenure of Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan, who is among 19 revenue officials and hoteliers facing trial in the 2009 Gulmarg land scam before a special judge in Baramulla, was to retire on June 30.

“Corrupt bureaucrats spreading terror through their pen is more dangerous than separatists and militants as far as national security and national interest is concerned. Because who knows? The money being earned by them through corrupt practices was possibly being used to fund anti national activities,” said Rakesh Gupta, President of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.