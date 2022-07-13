Trade unions demand action against Uber in India, say Governments must rein in its corrupt practices

Trade unions representing gig workers have demanded action against Uber in the wake of the Uber Files investigation, with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) saying that the probe reveals how the company “compromised legal and ethical standards in order to gain market share” and put lives at risk.

An investigation by The Indian Express, in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), revealed that Uber had used stealth technology to bypass regulators, tapped into the lobbying network, and aggressively cut corners as it drove through loopholes in law and regulation.

IFAT has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court, whose outcome could impact Uber businesses.

‘Final call’

Shaik Salauddin, IFAT National General Secretary and a board member at the International Alliance of App-Based Transport Workers (IAATW), told The Indian Express, “This investigation has shed light on how Uber broke the rules to aggressively expand in India. It broke laws and put lives at stake. This is a final call to the Central and State Governments across the country to rein in corrupt practices by Uber”.

“They may apologise for their past conduct. But who do we trust now? There is a need for the Government to step in and pass laws that will help save the drivers from exploitation, provide social security benefits, and regulate this company so that they don’t violate our laws again in the future,” said Salauddin.

IFAT, which has over 35,000 drivers across India as active members, filed a PIL in the Supreme Court which seeks the declaration of app workers — along with those of other cab aggregators — as “workers” under applicable social security laws and extension of benefits, and all gig workers as “unorganised workers” and/or “wage workers.”

Uber India Systems Private Limited (UISPL) is one of the respondents in the matter which was last heard on April 11.

IAATW has released a statement in the wake of the Uber Files, saying that the “recent disclosure of thousands of memos and emails on Uber’s internal operations reveal the ugly underbelly of the app-based transport industry that has compromised legal and ethical standards in order to gain market share.”

“As affiliates of a global federation of app-based drivers who work for Uber and other platform transportation companies, we stand together and demand that lawmakers take action on Uber, a company that broke laws intentionally, put lives at risk through flagrant disregard of safety to drivers and passengers, and continues to operate in dangerous and callous ways,” added the IAATW statement.

Not shocked by Uber Files’ probe

Salauddin said that these “revelations are no surprise.” “Drivers have seen these dangerous practices by corporate leaders for years. I am not shocked at what has been revealed by the Uber Files. I experienced that every day so why would I be surprised. If there is anything I feel on reading all the details it is simply that I am also now appalled by the number of people who participated and continued to participate in this criminal violation of the rights of workers and ordinary people,” he said.

He added, “Uber has made no break with the original and dangerous mission highlighted by these files”. “They all operate by breaking laws, risking lives of drivers & passengers, all to win market share. There is no re-made Uber. Uber has long tried to say we are not the Uber of the early days, but even a cursory examination of what Uber is currently doing to its drivers makes it clear that it continues practices that are meant to brutally exploit drivers at sub-minimum level wages and unsafe working conditions,” he added.

‘This must end’

IAATW has stressed that Uber “must be held accountable for the human suffering they have already caused through their illegal business model”.

“In cities across the world—from New York to Mumbai and beyond—countless drivers have committed suicide, descended into depression and ended up in debt. In addition to human suffering, there has been irreparable damage to urban transportation systems and urban economies by the destructive acts of a company ripping off drivers and passengers, operating outside of the law,” said IAATW.

“We demand that governments across the world appoint commissions of inquiry, hold Congressional / Parliamentary hearings, constitute committees of elected representatives and execute other instructional methods to hold Uber and other app companies accountable. Such a process would not only ensure public accountability but prepare the ground for putting into place appropriate regulatory infrastructure that would lift labour standards for drivers, and safety for all.”

The union said that the leaked documents “reveal a systematic pattern of compromised political leaders, scholars and policymakers.”

“Such a pattern of compromise is just as true of numerous unions and other organisations that have sold drivers out and given Uber cover. We urge the labour movement to unify around the highest labour standards and put an end to yellow company unions and all such activity that lowers labour standards,” said Salauddin.

“There is no secret anymore. We expect Uber to keep sugar-coating its image, but actors in government, universities, the labour movement, and think tanks are just as culpable. This must end. A unified labour movement that sets its sights on the highest standards for workers will win this fight,” said Salauddin.