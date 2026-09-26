Key trade pacts in mind, Delhi looks at multi-nation visit by PM Narendra Modi in December

Keeping the focus on sealing key trade agreements, Delhi is looking to schedule a multi-nation visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, The Indian Express has learnt. Destinations may include the US, Canada and at least two European countries, according to diplomatic sources.

While the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is likely to be finalised and signed in December, it is learnt that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will also be signed in Brussels the same month. Delhi and Washington, meanwhile, remain engaged on the Bilateral Trade Agreement, and hope to finalise it by December.

Although there is no official announcement yet from the Ministry of External Affairs on the Prime Minister’s likely visit to North America and Europe, it is expected that he will travel to Miami for the summit of the G20 leaders on December 14-15. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has formally invited Modi to the summit and this has been confirmed by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.