Key trade pacts in mind, Delhi looks at multi-nation visit by PM Narendra Modi in December

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 26, 2026 05:55 AM IST
Keeping the focus on sealing key trade agreements, Delhi is looking to schedule a multi-nation visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, The Indian Express has learnt. Destinations may include the US, Canada and at least two European countries, according to diplomatic sources.
While the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is likely to be finalised and signed in December, it is learnt that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will also be signed in Brussels the same month. Delhi and Washington, meanwhile, remain engaged on the Bilateral Trade Agreement, and hope to finalise it by December.
Although there is no official announcement yet from the Ministry of External Affairs on the Prime Minister’s likely visit to North America and Europe, it is expected that he will travel to Miami for the summit of the G20 leaders on December 14-15. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has formally invited Modi to the summit and this has been confirmed by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.
Sources said if the Prime Minister does attend the G20 summit, it opens a window for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines. They last met in June this year on the margins of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.
Earlier this week, ahead of his visit to the US for the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the proposed trade pact between India and the US was “done and dusted”, but its execution was awaiting a competitive advantage for Indian exporters over its competitors.
On Wednesday, in the first official discussion between Delhi and Washington after Trump signed the Russia sanctions Bill empowering the US to levy tariffs up to 100 per cent on Moscow’s energy buyers, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed India’s economic and strategic concerns to Rubio.
After their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, the US Department of State said, “The two also discussed sanctions that could be levelled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran. The Secretary emphasised that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges.”
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Rubio is set to travel to New Delhi next month.
Sources said if the Prime Minister travels to Miami for the G20 summit, there is also the likelihood of a summit of Quad leaders on the sidelines. The grouping comprises the US, India, Japan and Australia.
Modi is expected to visit Canada in December to seal the bilateral trade deal. Speaking on the UNGA session sidelines, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the relationship between India and Canada is “exceptionally important” and that both countries are looking to reach a trade deal by the end of the year. “He (Modi) will be visiting Canada around that time. I very much look forward to hosting him,” he said.
Earlier, Goyal said India and Canada have agreed to fast-track negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership, with the next round of talks scheduled to begin October 5.
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Sources said Modi is also likely to make a stopover in Brussels to formally sign the landmark India-EU FTA. He is also likely to participate in a meeting of the European Council.
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who had travelled to India in the first week of September, indicated he hoped to receive Modi in Brussels in December. There has been no official announcement on the dates from either side as yet.
Sources said Modi’s proposed visit to North America and Europe may also include a stopover in Germany for the India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations in Berlin.