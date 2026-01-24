Trade, mobility deals with nations creating new opportunities for youths, says PM Modi: ‘Keep upgrading yourself’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that the trade and mobility agreements being signed with many countries would lead to new opportunities for the youth in India.

Virtually addressing the government’s 18th Rozgar Mela, where 61,000 new government employees received their appointment letters at 45 locations in the country, PM Modi said the government was working to create new opportunities for the youth.

“Today, India is one of the youngest countries in the world. It is the continuous effort of our government that new opportunities are created for India’s youth power within the country and across the world. Today, the Government of India is signing trade and mobility agreements with many countries. These trade agreements are bringing numerous new opportunities for the youth of India,” he said.