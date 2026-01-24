Trade, mobility deals with nations creating new opportunities for youths, says PM Modi: ‘Keep upgrading yourself’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that the trade and mobility agreements being signed with many countries would lead to new opportunities for the youth in India.
Virtually addressing the government’s 18th Rozgar Mela, where 61,000 new government employees received their appointment letters at 45 locations in the country, PM Modi said the government was working to create new opportunities for the youth.
“Today, India is one of the youngest countries in the world. It is the continuous effort of our government that new opportunities are created for India’s youth power within the country and across the world. Today, the Government of India is signing trade and mobility agreements with many countries. These trade agreements are bringing numerous new opportunities for the youth of India,” he said.
The remarks come at a time when India and the European Union are on the cusp of signing a trade deal. India and the United Kingdom signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement in July last year.
PM Modi also highlighted the impact of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country. “The way the world’s trust in India is increasing today is also creating many new possibilities for the youth. India is the only large economy in the world that has doubled its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in a decade,” he said.
“Today, more than a hundred countries are investing in India through FDI. Compared to the 10 years before 2014, more than two and a half times the FDI has come into India. More foreign investment means countless opportunities for employment for the youth of India,” he said.
He encouraged the new government employees to carry out small reforms at their level. He said the government’s work of improving ease of living and ease of doing business was not only a matter of policy, but the intentions of the government employees at the local level mattered too.
“You must remember one more thing. In this era of rapidly changing technology, the needs and priorities of the country are also changing rapidly. You also have to keep upgrading yourself along with this fast change… Whether it is the Prime Minister or a small servant of the government, we are all servants and we all have one common mantra; in that, no one is above, nor is anyone to the right or left, and for all of us, for me as well as for you, which is that mantra, Nagrik Devo Bhava (the citizen is God),” he said.
