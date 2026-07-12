Trade Minister to lead business delegation in October: ‘Canada CEPA intends to provide preferential market access in India’

As India and Canada aim to close in on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by this year-end, the office of Canadian Minister of International Trade told The Indian Express that besides enhancing transparency and predictability in trade relations, the agreement “is intended to provide” preferential market access for Canadian goods and services in the world’s fifth largest economy.

Negotiators from India and Canada were engaged in the third round of CEPA talks this week in Ottawa between July 6 and 10.

The agreement will also support more resilient supply chains, and broader global stability, says the office of Canadian Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, in response to email queries by The Indian Express on the CEPA talks — seen as the first concrete outcome of rebuilding of ties between the two sides.