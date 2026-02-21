Trade, defence on table as PM Modi meets Lula today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the visiting President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Saturday, with an objective of strengthening ties in trade, critical minerals, defence, energy and digital tech.

The two sides are likely to also sign a pact between Embraer and Adani Defense & Aerospace for the Construction of an E175 Aircraft Final Assembly Line in India.

President Lula, who participated in the AI Impact Summit, will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Rajghat.

The two leaders have maintained a channel of communication in the last few years as Modi and Lula spoke on telephone on January 22 this year focusing on the Venezuelan situation after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by the US government.