Tractor rallies by Badals is mere drama: Harpal Singh Cheema

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (Express File Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

SENIOR AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema has called the tractor rallies being staged by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from three Takhts Sahibs in Punjab as “mere drama to stay relevant in state politics and a bid regain its lost political ground by exploiting religious sentiments of the Sikhs and Nanak Naam Leva Sangat”.

In a statement issued here, Harpal Singh Cheema said that SAD, which claims to be a champion of the farmers in the state, was “pretending” to be farmer-friendly, which was “nothing but a pack of lies”. Cheema said that till the time the Modi government at the Centre was toying with bringing in the Bills, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal had been singing paeans in favour of BJP and the “black laws”.

Cheema said that when the farmers’ organisations in Punjab and AAP and the conscious thinking of the agriculture experts gained ground, the duo changed colour and did a u-turn on the issue “to save their own skins”.

He added that farmers associations, well aware of the disastrous ramifications of the contentious Bills, laid siege outside the Badals’ residences and stormed the streets, the Badals saw their political ground slipping, forcing them to pull out of the alliance with the BJP.

“I would like to make one thing categorically clear to the Badals, that the farmers and people of Punjab will not fall prey to their nefarious designs, because they had had enough of it in the past.,” Cheema said.

