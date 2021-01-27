Day after Delhi violence, 200 detained; 22 FIRs filed

Around 200 protesters have been detained by Delhi Police on charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking police personnel, a day after violence during the tractor rally in the capital. Police have so far registered 22 FIRs in the matter.
Police said more than 300 police personnel were injured, most of them during clashes at ITO and Red Fort. “We are making arrests after conducting proper verification. We are also looking into CCTVs near Red Fort, ITO, Nangloi and other areas where the violence erupted,” the police said.
On Wednesday, security was beefed up in several parts of the city, with paramilitary forces stationed in several places like Red Fort, central Delhi and the three farm protest sites.
Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police), said, “We have registered 22 FIRs in connection with Tuesday’s violence where hundreds of policemen were injured.”
A 27-year-old farmer, Navreet Singh, died during the chaos at ITO when his truck rammed barricades and overturned.
On Sunday, police and farm union leaders had come to an agreement that the protesters will march from the borders to KMP Expressway and KGP Expressway. However, on Tuesday, thousands of protesters from the Singhu border and Ghazipur borders changed their route and moved towards Akshardham.
The march then went to Central Delhi’s ITO and Red Fort, where police resorted to teargas shelling and lathi charge while farmers vandalised public property and attacked police personnel. At Red Fort, a section of protesters climbed poles and walls and hoisted their Nishan Sahib flag.
Police said CRPF personnel also sustained injuries in the clashes and their vehicles too were damaged.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.