Tourists to book hotel for minimum 7 days, will stay in hotel only

People coming Uttarakhand for tourism purpose from the non high-load Covid-19 infected cities of other states will have to get booking in the hotel for a minimum seven days and in that period too they will not be allowed to visit public places and tourism attractions, according to the guidelines Uttarakhand government issued on Sunday regarding opening of hotels and hospitality services, restaurants, shopping malls, religious places/places of worship.

Tourism in Uttarakhand used to be at its peak in June but the industry is severely hit due to lockdown.

As per the guidelines issued by chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, all hotels/ B&B/ Homestay & hospitality services shall be allowed to open in the state. However, all such services in containment zones of the state and municipal area of Dehradun shall remain closed, till further orders.

Also, the hotel management/B&B/ Homestay management shall not entertain bookings from high-load Covid-19 infected cities of other states and ensure that bookings of persons from non high-load Covid19 infected cities of other states shall be for a minimum period of 7 days.

The management of the hotel/ B&B/Homestay will take a written undertaking from the customers that he or she shall not visit any public premises or tourist attractions in the state during stay in the hotel. The customer violating the undertaking will be liable to be proceded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the DM Act, 2005 and under section 188 of the IPC.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Secretary said that tourists will stay in hotel premises and go back but they will not mix around with local population. “We want to adopt a cautious and balanced approach. Tourist will get benefit of pleasant weather of Uttarakhand. Situation will be reviewed further to take decision,” chief secretary said.

Chief secretary said that local people can visit the tourism places.

Regarding condition of minimum seven days of booking in hostels, officials said that if a person is carrying some infection, there are more chances of manifestation in seven days and it is easy to keep watch on them. But when large number of people keep coming and going, it become impossible to keep watch on them.

“Initially when we are starting, we want to be cautious. Those who are coming, surveillance of their health status will be done,” chief secretary said.

Regarding Char Dham shrines and yatra, guidelines says that Char-Dham Devasthanam Board, in consultation with respective district administration and other stakeholders may decide to open and put necessary restrictions in place, in the interest of public health.

“However, pilgrims from places outside the state shall not be allowed till further orders,” guidelines say.

Regarding restaurants, the guidelines say that the restaurant owners/ managers shall make arrangements to ensure that a record of all customers, as also the waiters serving the tables, is maintained at all times, clearly specifying the date and time.

