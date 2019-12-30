Tourists flock to Himachal to ring in the new year, rush clogs several roads

A worker clears snow from the ice-skating rink at Lakkar Bazaar in Shimla Sunday. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar) A worker clears snow from the ice-skating rink at Lakkar Bazaar in Shimla Sunday. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The hill stations and tourist places across the state are witnessing a peak rush of tourists this week. Popular stations such as Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Dharamshala are being thronged by visitors while bookings for trekking and camping activities are also at their peak.

According to Sanjay Sood, president of Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association, all the registered hotels in town are having an 80 to 100 per cent occupancy till at least January 4. There are more than 500 registered units in the town while there are also a large number of homestays, he said.

Traffic woes

Due to peak tourist activity, traffic snarls have become common. “On Saturday, the stretch of Chandigarh-Shimla highway from Shoghi till here was jampacked with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace,” said Amandeep Singh, a bus conductor.

In Manali, too, hotels are reporting full occupancy this week. Parts of the Chandigarh-Manali highway where road-widening for four-laning is going on, long traffic jams were reported on Sunday. “The forty-kilometre stretch of road on both sides of the Aut tunnel is the most affected by traffic these days,” said Piyush Negi, a resident of Kullu.

Aditya Sood, who organises trekking and camping in the Great Himalayan National Park in Kullu, said that 1,000 to 1,200 people have booked a trek to the Tirthan valley on the New Year’s Eve.

Chirag Sharma, another camping organiser in Kareri village near Dharamshala, said that he is receiving more bookings this week than he did in the last several months. “The trek to Kareri lake is not possible due to heavy snow but people are thronging to the picturesque village for the new year. I am catering to around 70 people on my camp tonight,” he said.

81 new tourism projects started in state

81 new tourism-related projects with an investment of Rs 3322 crore were started during the groundbreaking ceremony held in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, said a press statement issued here Sunday. The state government signed 225 MoUs worth around Rs 16,000 during the investors’ meet last month out of which around 15 percent projects have been initiated, said the release.

It added that there around 2000 homestays and 3600 hotels registered in the state out of which 476 new homestay units were registered in the last one year. Recently, 500 homestay owners from various districts were given training at the Institute of Hotel Management.

“The state has also given training to more than 900 people in various tourist-related fields such as tour guides, taxi drivers, dhaba owners, porters, trekking guides etc. Some of them also undertook the basic course of mountaineering and the skiing course taught by various mountaineering institutes in the state,” said the statement, adding thta the Asian Development Bank has approved funds for a new tourism project worth Rs 656 crore.

