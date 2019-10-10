Tourists can now visit Jammu and Kashmir; restrictions in Valley continue

Tourists will officially be allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday for the first time since Parliament abrogated Article 370 on August 5. This, after the administration lifted an August 2 order that asked tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to vacate the Valley immediately. The order by the Home Ministry had cited “intelligence inputs of terror threats”.

Three days after the order, the Centre had announced its decision to strike down provisions of Article 370, which granted J&K special status, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Two days later, the move was approved by Parliament.

Since August 5, the state has been reeling under an unprecedented security clampdown, with mobile communications cut and mainstream political leaders held under detention.

Amid the lockdown, the Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission last week announced that Block Development Council (BDC) elections would be held on “party lines” on October 24. Barring the BJP, all main political parties in the state — National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and Congress — have announced a boycott of the polls.