All tourist sites closed after Pahalgam will open by May 2026: Omar Abdullah announces full sector revival in J-K House

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that all tourist destinations across the Union Territory would be reopened in the next three months.

Referring to the reopening of 14 tourist destinations across the UT by the Central government recently, Abdullah said in his reply to the discussion on grants of his departments in the Legislative Assembly that there are still some destinations that remain closed. “I cannot disclose certain things here on the floor of the House, but I assure you that discussions have been held with the Central government on them,” he said.

He said that by May, all the destinations will be reopened.