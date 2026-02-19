All tourist sites closed after Pahalgam will open by May 2026: Omar Abdullah announces full sector revival in J-K House

He also told the Assembly that 9 new tourist spots would open soon across Jammu and Kashmir

Written by: Arun Sharma
3 min readJammuFeb 19, 2026 08:53 PM IST
He said that by May, all the destinations will be reopened.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that all tourist destinations across the Union Territory would be reopened in the next three months.

Referring to the reopening of 14 tourist destinations across the UT by the Central government recently, Abdullah said in his reply to the discussion on grants of his departments in the Legislative Assembly that there are still some destinations that remain closed. “I cannot disclose certain things here on the floor of the House, but I assure you that discussions have been held with the Central government on them,” he said.

The Union Territory’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, had on Monday announced the reopening of 14 tourist destinations that had been closed in the aftermath of the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22, last year.

Eleven of those tourist spots were in the Kashmir division. The were Yousmarg and Doodhpathri in Budgam; Dandipora Park in Kokernag; Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian; Astanpora; Tulip Garden in Srinagar; Thajwas Glacier; Hung Park in Ganderbal and Wullar/Watlab in Baramulla.

Three tourist spots in the Jammu division, which were also reopened, were Devi Pindi in Reasi, Mahu Mangat in Ramban and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar.

Referring to the efforts made by his government in the revival of tourism, especially when, according to him, those associated with the tourism industry were of the opinion that no one would even look towards J&K for the next two-three years post the Pahalgam terror attack, Abdullah said, “You go to Gulmarg today, hotels are full. Go to Sonmarg, hotels are full. Even in Srinagar, 30-40% of tourism is going on.”

Story continues below this ad

“This has been achieved despite the fact that half of our destinations were closed,” he said, adding, “We had to tell people that you can visit Kashmir, but you cannot go to Doodpathri… You can visit Kashmir, but cannot go to Yusmarg.”

He then turned to the Speaker, saying, “You will be surprised that we had to tell the people that you can move up in the gondola, but you cannot go beyond the right side of the dhabas situated there.”

“However, despite all this, we revived tourism slowly and steadily,” he said.

He also assured the House about the opening of nine new tourist destinations across J&K under a Centrally sponsored scheme after discussing the matter with the Central government. Jammu province, too, will get its share among the list of those new destinations, he said.

Live Blog
