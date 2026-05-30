Tourist in rented Thar hits scooter in Goa, killing local resident, police say
The scooter driver, Sanket Dabholkar, and the pillion driver, Nischal Morajkar, suffered injuries upon collision. Police said Dabholkar was rushed to district hospital in Mapusa, where he succumbed to injuries. The pillion rider Morajkar is undergoing treatment, police said.
A 32-year-old man was killed and a minor was critically injured after a rented Thar vehicle driven by a tourist allegedly rammed into their scooter in North Goa Friday morning, police said.
Police said as per preliminary investigation, the accused Thar driver was allegedly inebriated at the time of the incident. Police identified the deceased as Sanket Dabholkar (32), a local resident. According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30 am near Fernandes Waddo in Siolim.
According to the police complaint, the accused Thar driver, Yadukrishnan (29) from in Kerala, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and “drove the Thar jeep in a rash and negligent manner.” The police complaint said near Fernandes Waddo, the accused crossed the lane and gave a dash to an oncoming scooter.
The scooter driver, Sanket Dabholkar, and the pillion driver, Nischal Morajkar, suffered injuries upon collision. Police said Dabholkar was rushed to district hospital in Mapusa, where he succumbed to injuries. The pillion rider Morajkar is undergoing treatment, police said.
In a purported video, the Thar jeep could be seen crashing into the wall of a house.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
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