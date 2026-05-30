Tourist in rented Thar hits scooter in Goa, killing local resident, police say

The police complaint said near Fernandes Waddo, the accused crossed the lane and gave a dash to an oncoming scooter.

A 32-year-old man was killed and a minor was critically injured after a rented Thar vehicle driven by a tourist allegedly rammed into their scooter in North Goa Friday morning, police said.

Police said as per preliminary investigation, the accused Thar driver was allegedly inebriated at the time of the incident. Police identified the deceased as Sanket Dabholkar (32), a local resident. According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30 am near Fernandes Waddo in Siolim.

According to the police complaint, the accused Thar driver, Yadukrishnan (29) from in Kerala, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and “drove the Thar jeep in a rash and negligent manner.” The police complaint said near Fernandes Waddo, the accused crossed the lane and gave a dash to an oncoming scooter.