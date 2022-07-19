Tourist hubs, Varanasi on radar for G-20 meets

Written by: Mihir Mishra & Pranav Mukul

KEY TOURISM hubs such as Udaipur and Agra, the Prime Minister’s constituency of Varanasi, Ladakh’s capital Leh and metropolitan cities with air connectivity and multiple five-star hotels are among the over 35 locations shortlisted to host various G-20 meetings over a period of ten months starting January next year.

India has the G-20 presidency in 2023 and will be hosting about 140 meetings to be held between January and October next year.

“A list of 35 cities was circulated but that will increase since it was decided to increase the number of cities. A new list is being worked upon,” said a senior Government official.

State governments are being roped in for this exercise, and training of staffers on specific soft skills will be imparted in coordination with state administrations.

“A city is selected if it has a functional airport and enough five-star hotels to accommodate 200-plus delegates for each meeting and other related infrastructure,” the official said.

As part of the G-20 presidency, India will set the agenda for the year, identify the themes and focus areas, conduct discussions and work out outcome documents.

The G-20 process is basically divided into the Sherpa track and the Finance track. Under the Sherpa track, about 100 official meetings are expected to be organised in employment, health, digital economy, trade, investment and industry, environment and climate, energy, anti-corruption, agriculture, tourism, culture, socio-economic development, education and women empowerment.

Under the Finance track, about 40 meetings are expected to be organised, including in the areas of international financial architecture, financial inclusion and sustainable finance, financing for infrastructure, climate finance and tax matters.

The detailed plan for finalising venues also includes syncing meetings with local festivals, “if they fall in the calendar around that time” — and ensuring that a “display of local culture and cuisine is offered to visiting delegates”.