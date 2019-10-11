Tourist falls off toy train ‘clicking selfie’, dies

A 53-year-old tourist died after allegedly falling from a toy train while trying to click a selfie in Darjeeling on Wednesday.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Saxena, a trader and resident of Rishra in Hooghly district. He had gone to Darjeeling on October 3 with his wife and daughter for a vacation.

The incident took place when Saxena was allegedly trying to take a selfie while standing at the gate of the toy train. He suddenly lost balance and slipped off the train. He was rushed to a hospital in Darjeeling where he died, said sources.

“The family had boarded the train from Ghum railway station and was heading towards Darjeeling when the incident took place,” said police.

Advertising

After Saxena fell off, the fellow passengers raised an alarm and he was rescued from the railway tracks with multiple wounds, including head injuries.

Police said initially he was taken to the local hospital and from there he was being shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. On the way, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to nearby Kurseong subdivisional hospital where he sucumbed to his injuries.

“Post-mortem examination has been done and his body will be sent to his Rishra residence in Hooghly district,” said a police officer.

According to Saxena’s neighbours, he was very fond of travelling.