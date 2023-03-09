Tourism ministry promotes India as ‘must see, must visit’ destination at ITB Berlin

The Union Ministry of Tourism is participating in ITB Berlin 2023, providing a platform for tourism stakeholders to showcase the various destinations. It also promotes India as a “must see, must visit” destination.

ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair, opened on March 7 in Germany. Travel professionals worldwide come together to connect and showcase destinations and tourism products.

Arvind Singh, secretary of tourism; Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India in Germany; and officials from participating states such as Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh inaugurated the India Pavilion.

The ministry is participating in ITB 2023 until March 9. It will hold B2B meetings with tour operators, travel agents, and other stakeholders.

Around 60 participants from the country will be part of the India Pavilion, including travel agents, tour operators, airlines, hotels, National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The ‘Incredible India’ pavilion at ITB will focus on showcasing varied tourism products of the country, including culture, heritage, adventure, rural tourism and niche tourism products such as cuisine, wellness, yoga, wildlife, and luxury.

To holistically promote ‘Incredible India’, the ministry has developed five thematic television commercials: adventure tourism, heritage tourism, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, and art and craft and wellness tourism.

Further, encouraging inbound travel, particularly in the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency, the government has declared “Incredible India! Visit India Year 2023”.