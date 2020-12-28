Total cost of constructing Ram temple complex to be about Rs 1,100 crore: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust treasurer

The temple will be constructed by Larson and Toubro at a cost of about Rs 300-400 crore.

THE total cost of constructing the Ram temple complex at Ayodhya will be about Rs 1,100 crore, including about Rs 300-400 crore to be spent on the temple itself. This was revealed by Govinddeo Giriji Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas, at a press conference in Nagpur on Monday.

“The temple will be constructed by Larson and Toubro at a cost of about Rs 300-400 crore and the whole temple complex on the 67-acre land will cost about Rs 1,100 crore,” he told mediapersons.

Govinddeo Giriji Maharaj was in Nagpur as part of the Samarpan Nidhi campaign to collect funds for Ram temple construction. He said, “The Nyas will go on a nationwide fund collection drive, giving coupons of Rs 10 each to Rambhakts. Between January 15 and February 28, we have plans to contact 11 crore people.”

He said the appeal to donate for the project will also be extended to other countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh,, Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said so far, Rs 10 crore has been collected in the online drive. “We were approached by some donors, who said they will fund the entire project, but we want this to be a project by all Rambhakts,” said Giriji Maharaj.

He said, “The Nyas will not seek government money but will not refuse to accept if the government offers once.”

Asked about the criticism that the fund collection drive is aimed at helping the BJP, he said, “We are not concerned with any party. We want to create a grand symbol of Bhartiya Sanskriti.”

To a question if, like the proposed new Babri mosque, the Nyas will also construct a hospital on the premises, he said, “Building a hospital is the government’s job. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take care of that aspect if needed.”

Asked if the Nyas will help in the construction of the new Babri mosque, coming up on another piece of land, Giriji Maharaj said, “We will certainly help if they request us…”.

He admitted that some structural issues have cropped up regarding the foundation. “But let’s not blame L&T for it. We have two options for the foundation, as suggested by team of experts drawn from several IITs… a final decision regarding it will be taken on Tuesday,” he said.

Asked if the Ram Shilas collected over past several years will be used in the construction, Giriji Maharaj said, “They are not useful for construction of the temple. They will be used in creating slopes (dhalan).

‘Farmers’ protest staged by tukde tukde gang, Pakistan’

Asked what he thought about the ongoing farmers’ stir in Delhi, Govinddeo Giriji Maharaj initially said, “This is not a subject of today’s press conference”. But when asked again, he said, “I don’t consider it as a farmers’ stir. It is being staged by the tukde tukde gang, Lutyens’ Delhi, Khalistanis and Pakistanis.”