Thursday, June 14, 2018
Total 14 judges appointed in three high courts

PTI quoted the law ministry data of 24 high courts stating the sanctioned strength of total judges as 1079 and 659 as appointed with a shortage of 420 judges in the country.

Total 14 judges appointed in three high courts Five judges were appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, increasing the number of judges to 33 as against the sanctioned strength of 53. (Source: Thinkstock image)
Three high courts Friday appointed a total of 14 judges through a notification issued by the Central government and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Seven additional judges have been appointed to the Madras High Court for two years increasing the number to 63 judges as against the total sanctioned 75.

Five judges were appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, increasing the number of judges to 33 as against the sanctioned strength of 53. On March 26, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the five names to be elevated as high court judges.

Karnataka High Court received two additional judges.

By a different notification, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court was appointed as a permanent judge.

The 24 high courts in the country have an approved strength of 1079, but are doing with 659 judges — a combined shortage of 420 as on June 1, according to law ministry data.

(With PTI inputs)

