Torrential rain hits coastal Saurashtra, scores of villages flooded

Normal life was thrown out of gear and road and railway transportation remained badly affected as torrential rain led to flash flood in coastal Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts in Saurashtra region on Monday. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath for evacuating people to safer places.

Road connectivity to many villages in Gir Gadhda and Una talukas in Gir Somnath district were affected as they received very heavy rain within a short span of time. Gir Gadhda recorded around 14 inches (364 mm) rain between 6 am to 6 pm on Monday, Similarly, neighbouring Una taluka was lashed by more than 11 inches (279 mm) rain during the day, flooding many areas. The deluge stopped vehicular traffic on many roads as they were flooded. NDRF had to rescue 252 passengers travelling on board a local train after it was caught in submerged tracks near Harmadiya village in Gir Gadhda taluak.

In Una taluka, Kaneri, Kanakiya and Sanvav villages were surrounded in flash flood and were cut of from rest o the state temporarily. However, district authorities established contact with them later on and moved some people to safer places.

“The train which was on its way from Una to Talala encountered submerged tracks and had to be stopped midway near Harmadiya village. We brought around 85 passengers to Gir Gadhda railway station and arranged for buses to send them to their destination,” sub-divisional magistrate of Una, Mahendra Prajapati told The Indian Express.

The SDM further said that around 700 residents of Harmadiya have been evacuated. “The village was flooded following the extremely heavy rain in a very short span of time and therefore around 700 villagers have been shited to safer places. We have made arrangement of food etc for them and situation is under control now,” said Prajapati., adding 15 people were rescued by NDRF team after they were trapped in flood waters in Sanvav village.

The officer further said Kaneri and Sanvav villages were still cut off. “Roads leading to these villages are flooded and therefore vehicular traffic has been halted. But we are in contact with sarpanches of these two villages over phone and the situation is under control. The intensity of rain has fallen significantly now and floodwaters have started receding,” the SDM further added in the evening.

Meanwhile, after being pounded by around eight inches (187 mm) rain, flood-like situation prevailed in Jafrabad taluka of neighbouring Amreli district. District flood control-room in Amreli said that 30 persons had to be evacuated to a safer place in Sokhda village of Jafrabad taluka after the village was flooded. Neighbouring Rajula taluka recorded 137 mm (around six inch) rain in 12 hours.

An official release from the state government stated that electricity supply to 95 villages was affected due to heavy rain while vehicular traffic on 130 roads was also hampered due to flash flood. They included two state highways, 125 district roads and three others. The release further said that two teams of NDRF were deployed in Gir Somnath while one each had been pressed into service in Junagadh, Bhavnagar district.

Bhavnagar district also reeled under flood as Talaja and Mahuva talukas were lashed by around seven inches (171 mm) and six inch (143 mm) rain respectively during the day. Sihor, Ghogha and Palitana talukas too received ore than two each of rain each. Following the very heavy rain, power supply to 80 villages in the district was disrupted.

While the coastal districts were flooded, other parts of Saurashtra continued to wait for a good spell of rain. Moderate rain was reported from Rajkot, Surendranagar, Morbi, Botad and Jamnagar districts while Devbhoomi Dwarka and Porbandar witnessed light showers. After it was lashed by very heavy rain two days ago, Junagadh got respite as it registered only light showers on Monday.

