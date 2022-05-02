Your Daily Wrap: PM Narendra Modi’s Europe visit, new case against Mehul Choksi, and more

◾ Last month, the health ministry announced that the “precautionary” third dose of Covid-19 vaccines would be available for all those aged above 18 years, from April 10. Now, nearly a month later, the Supreme Court in a landmark decision Monday said that no individual can be forced to get vaccinated. Upholding an individual’s right to bodily integrity and to refuse to get medically treated, the court said that “no individual can be forced to be vaccinated” but added that “in the interest of protection of communitarian health, the government is entitled to regulate issues of public health concern by imposing certain limitations.”

◾ Two days after he was released from prison in Assam, Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani Monday lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the cases lodged against him were part of a “pre-planned conspiracy” to “destroy and defame” him ahead of the Gujarat elections. “Some Godse bhakts who are sitting in the PMO were behind my arrest,” he said.

File photo of MLA Jignesh Mevani File photo of MLA Jignesh Mevani

◾ With parts of the country reeling under intense heatwave conditions, the weather department has said some respite is expected soon. According to the IMD, the maximum temperatures over northwest India is set to fall by three-four degrees Celsius and remain so until Friday. Besides, there are chances of thunderstorms and rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and all southern states till Friday.

◾ As a part of his three-nation Europe trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. This is PM Modi’s first meeting with Scholz after he replace Angela Merkel as the German Chancellor in December 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet in Berlin. (Photo: Twitter @PMOIndia) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet in Berlin. (Photo: Twitter @PMOIndia)

The visit comes amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, and the two leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral ties, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages. PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Denmark on Tuesday and France on Wednesday. Click here for our comprehensive coverage of his visits.

◾ The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi and his firm Gitanjali Gems Ltd and four others for allegedly causing a wrongful loss of Rs 22.06 crore to the Industrial Finance Corporation of India. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of a Rs 13,600-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank. Both Choksi and Modi left India in January 2018, just before the scam came to light.

◾ Away from politics and geopolitics, a story to devour, this Eid, from the narrow lanes of Hauz Rani – a place that narrates tales of history, a place that has been a home to those once in search of a shelter, a place that is a melting point of many cultures.

Political Pulse

◾ Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal, who resigned from the bureaucracy in 2019, has been reinstated in the services. With his return to IAS, the political party he founded with much “hope and promise” – Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) – virtually exists only on paper, and so does its promise of ‘hawa badlegi (Change will come)’.

IAS officer Shah Faesal (File) IAS officer Shah Faesal (File)

◾ Days after saying no to Congress last week, political strategist Prashant Kishor has dropped hints of floating his own political party. In what is being seen as a step in that direction, has started meeting members of the civil society and launched Jan Suraj, a campaign to seek feedback on good governance.

Express Explained

◾ At least 40 people on board a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal Sunday suffered injuries, with 12 of them being seriously hurt, after the airline’s Boeing 737-800 plane encountered severe turbulence during its descent. When did the incident occur, what happens when a flight encounters turbulence, and are turbulence incidents dangerous? We explain

◾ The RBI’s “Report on Currency and Finance“ released last week says “India is expected to overcome Covid-19 losses in 2034-35”. While this one statement has caught everyone’s attention, what is perhaps even more relevant is what the report says about the state of India’s economic growth in the lead up to the Covid pandemic. In ExplainSpeaking, see 11 charts from the RBI that explain India’s economic past, present and future.