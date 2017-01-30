Top stories at 9 am, 30th January: Agencies scan Vijay Mallya’s emails, Infosys techie murder, Rahul Gandhi defamation case hearing

Vijay Mallya. (Source: File Photo) Vijay Mallya. (Source: File Photo)

Agencies vet Vijay Mallya emails for proof of ‘undue favours’

Investigative agencies are thoroughly going through 1.5 lakhs emails of troubled liquor baron Vijay Mallya to gather evidence if any “undue favours” were given to his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, two sources said. The emails were sent to senior company officials, bankers and political leaders. The result of the investigation may form a part of the CBI’s chargesheet, which will be released in a few months. A major portion of the loans to Kingfisher Airlines were sanctioned between the year 2006 and 2009, when Mallya was a Member of Parliament. Read More

Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting

An ambulance is parked at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Canada January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger An ambulance is parked at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Canada January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Five people were killed early morning on Monday in Quebec City in Canada, when three gunmen opened fire at mosque during prayers. According to witnesses, at least 40 people were inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Police have arrested two suspects and have set up a security perimeter around the mosque. Read More

Pune: Woman techie murdered on Infosys campus

A 25-year old software engineer was strangled to death inside Infosys campus in Pune on Saturday. The incident came just a month after a software engineer was brutally hacked to death in the city. The police has identified the victim as Rasila Raju OP, who was originally from Kerala. Read More

Kairana, Moradabad will be under curfew if I win, says BJP MLA

When contacted, BJP MLA Suresh Rana said he did not make any controversial remark. When contacted, BJP MLA Suresh Rana said he did not make any controversial remark.

Bhawan Suresh Rana, BJP MLA from Thana district in Uttar Pradesh, who is named in cases related to 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots said that curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad if he wins the polls. He is the the party’s candidate from the same seat in the forthcoming elections. Read More

Rahul Gandhi to appear at Bhiwandi court in defamation case

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be appearing at a court hearing at Bhiwandi in Thane district on Monday in connection with a defamation case over his alleged comment against RSS regarding Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. The Bhiwandi magistrate’s court granted Gandhi a bail in the previous hearing and had adjourned it to January 30. Read More

