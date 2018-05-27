Top RSS leader’s son quits as OSD to CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Captain Bhupinder has resigned from the post of OSD to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Bhupinder is the son of a senior RSS leader from Haryana, Major Kartar Singh.

Media Adviser to the Chief Minister Rajiv Jain told The Indian Express that Captain Bhupinder had resigned in the “normal course” and there was no complaint against him.

Another senior functionary in the CMO said Bhupinder had quit in order to be relieved of a “high pressure job”. Refuting speculation around the resignation, the functionary said, “Nobody asked him to resign. He may be given another responsibility (in the government or party).” Captian Bhupinder, a Vir Chakra awardee, was appointed as OSD to CM in November 2014 soon after the BJP formed the government in Haryana.

Before his resignation, he was looking after cultural affairs and the archaeology departments in the CMO. Captain Bhupinder, who belongs to Mayyar village of Hisar district, did not respond to phone calls or text message on his mobile. His father Kartar Singh said he was not aware of reasons for his son’s resignation. Many in Mayyar are seeing him as a probable candidate from Barwala (Hisar) Assembly seat in which Mayaar falls, owing to his interest in development works like construction of streets and local roads.

Kartar Singh said that Bhupinder, 48, had taken voluntary retirement from the Air Force in 2003 after 11.5 years of service. Kartar Singh, 84, who currently lives in Hisar, had been RSS’s Haryana in-charge from 2007 to March 2018.

