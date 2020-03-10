Top Reliance executive gets YSRCP ticket to Rajya Sabha

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File)

The ruling YRSCP in Andhra Pradesh on Monday nominated Parimal Nathwani, senior group president, Reliance India Ltd, as one of its candidates to Rajya Sabha.

Nathwani, currently an Independent Upper House MP from Jharkhand, hails from Gujarat. He is a member of the Select Committee on Surrogacy (Regulation), and the Select Committee on Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

After the nomination, he tweeted, “I sincerely thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Sh @ysjagan and his party @YSRCParty for considering me as their Rajya Sabha candidate from Andhra Pradesh. I am committed to serve the people of #AndhraPradesh…”

The YSRCP has four seats going to polls in the Rajya Sabha on March 26, for which it announced candidates on Monday. There are 11 Upper House seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and realtor Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy will be the party’s candidates for the upcoming elections, senior party leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said.

Presently, the YSRCP has two members — V Vijay Sai Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy.– With inputs from ENS, Ahmedabad and PTI

