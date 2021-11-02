PM Modi’s top quotes at COP26: ‘India has delivered Paris commitments in letter and spirit’

During his address at the UN conference on climate change being held in Glasgow, Scotland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to net-zero emissions target for India by 2070.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi at the COP26:

🔴 “In midst of this global summit, I want to place five elixirs from India to overcome this challenge (of climate change). First, India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 giga watt by 2030. Second, India will fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030. Third, between now and 2030, India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes. Fourth, by 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45 per cent. Fifth, India will achieve the target of net zero by 2070.”

“These five elixirs will be an unprecedented contribution by India towards climate action.”

🔴 “Today the entire world acknowledges that India is the only big economy in the world that has delivered both ‘in letter and spirit’ on its Paris commitments. We are making all possible efforts in a resolute manner.”

🔴 “The world agrees that lifestyle plays a very important role in climate change. I would like to suggest a one-word movement in the context of climate which can become a key basis for one world. This word is LIFE — Lifestyle for Environment. It is necessary that all of us come together as collective participants and take ‘lifestyle for environment’ forward as a movement. It can become a mass movement for an environmentally conscious lifestyle.”

🔴 “We all know the truth that promises made over climate finance so far have been empty. When we are increasing our ambitions over climate action, then the world’s ambition over climate finance cannot remain the same as it was during the Paris agreement. Today, when India has pledged to move forward with a new commitment and enthusiasm, in such a time, climate finance and transfer of low-cost technology becomes even more significant.”

🔴 “Today’s need is for mindful and deliberate utilisation instead of mindless and destructive consumption. This (LIFE) movement can help us achieve goals that can bring about a revolutionary change in diverse areas like fishing, agriculture, wellness, dietary choices, packaging, tourism, clothing, water management and energy. All of us individually will have to make conscious choices. The day-to-day choices of crores of people across the world, will take the fight against climate change a billion steps ahead every day.”

🔴 “As we track the progress of climate mitigation, we must also track climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments.”

🔴 “It was not India that was making promises, it was promises that 1.25 billion Indians were making to themselves. I am pleased that a developing country like India that is working on lifting millions of people out of poverty, working day and night to ensure ease of living for millions of people and the India that represents 17 per cent of the world’s population but is responsible for only five per cent of global emissions, is that country which has spared no efforts in fulfilling its duty.”

🔴 “More people travel on the Indian Railways every year than the entire population of the world. This huge railway system has committed to attain net-zero emission by 2030. This initiative alone will reduce carbon emissions by 60 million tonnes annually.”

🔴 “India understands and shares the pain of other developing countries and has continuously been vocal about their expectations. For many developing countries climate change is a very big crisis looming before them, one that threatens their very existence. Today to save the world we have to take big steps. It is the need of the hour.”

🔴 “When I came to Paris for the first time for a climate summit, I came as a representative of a culture which gave the message ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina’ (everyone should be happy). Therefore, the event in Paris was not just a summit but a sentiment and a commitment.”

— With inputs from PTI