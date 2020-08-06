Top Railways posts may be filled through selection panel, not seniority alone

Civil servants in Railways, who are into three services – Traffic, Personnel and Accounts– had protested the merger, saying it placed them at a disadvantage in seniority when pitted against Engineering Services officers. Civil servants in Railways, who are into three services – Traffic, Personnel and Accounts– had protested the merger, saying it placed them at a disadvantage in seniority when pitted against Engineering Services officers.

Top administrative posts in Indian Railways may be filled through selection by a panel rather than on the basis of seniority alone, as part of a new plan on the merger of eight railway cadres into one Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) and restructuring the Railway Board, which was approved by the Cabinet in December last year.

Railways has hired management consultancy firm McKinsey to work out the modalities of the merger and advise the ministry, sources said.

Seven months after the Cabinet approved the move, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday initiated a dialogue with all the service-specific officers and associations in what is being seen as a consensus-building exercise.

Civil servants in Railways, who are into three services – Traffic, Personnel and Accounts– had protested the merger, saying it placed them at a disadvantage in seniority when pitted against Engineering Services officers. Civil servants are a few years older than their Engineering Services counterparts, thanks to different qualities and modes of the two entrance exams.

Sources said that for such senior posts as DRM, GM, Chairman Railway Board and Additional General Managers – which are on paper open to all services – selection panels may be formed to pick officers on the basis of merit, and age-wise criteria be kept such that older officers may also apply.

Goyal is learnt to have asked for a detailed age analysis of officers of all eight services to appreciate the age gap issue. Those who attended the meeting told The Indian Express that the minister gave them a patient hearing and directed Chairman Railway Board, V K Yadav, to see to it that the concerns are addressed.

Officers told the minister that with uncertainty over the way forward and young entrants growing anxious about their career prospects in Railways, there are apprehensions many might move court against the move.

An officer said that the selection panels for higher posts could include people from outside Railways, if such a move is recommended finally by the Committee of Secretaries formed for the modalities, and approved by the Group of Ministers headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Protesting officers had petitioned higher-ups in the government, including the Prime Minister, about the move, claiming that it did not emerge out of comprehensive internal deliberation.

