Top politicians who tested positive for Covid-19: Who are they and have they recovered?

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday became the latest addition to the growing list of prominent political leaders who contracted the coronavirus. The 47-year-old BJP leader said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.

“I wish to inform that I have been detected Covid-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” Sawant tweeted.

Here’s a list of senior politicians who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far:

Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away Monday, Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away Monday,

Former President and Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away Monday, as a result of complications in the aftermath of a brain surgery, had also tested positive for Covid-19 on August 10.

Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the infection. Amit Shah was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the infection.

Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2. Shah, who was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS on August 18 for post-Covid care, has recovered and has been discharged the same month. Shah was admitted to AIIMS as he complained of “fatigue and body aches” after he returned a negative result to Covid testing.

The senior BJP leader was earlier admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after testing positive for the infectious disease. He was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the infection.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan became the second Union Minister after Shah to have tested positive for Covid-19 on August 4. Sources informed news agency PTI that Pradhan had met Home Minister Shah, who was admitted to Medanta after testing positive of coronavirus.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan became the second Union Minister after Shah to have tested positive for Covid-19 on August 4. Sources informed news agency PTI that Pradhan had met Home Minister Shah, who was admitted to Medanta after testing positive of coronavirus.

Karnataka CM BS

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on August 2 had announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was asymptomatic. The 77-year-old had self-isolated himself a couple of weeks ago after several staff members at his home office tested Covid positive. He had, however, returned to official duties after barely three days.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on August 2 had announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was asymptomatic. The 77-year-old had self-isolated himself a couple of weeks ago after several staff members at his home office tested Covid positive. He had, however, returned to official duties after barely three days.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The 71-year-old Congress leader was admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. The 71-year-old Congress leader was admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah tested positive for the novel coronavirus on August 5. The 71-year-old Congress leader was admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. He has since made a full recovery.

Karti Chidambaram

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram tested positive for Covid-19 on August 3. (Express file photo) Congress leader Karti Chidambaram tested positive for Covid-19 on August 3. (Express file photo)

Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram tested positive for coronavirus on August 3. While making the announcement on Twitter, Karti, the son of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, said he was in home quarantine with mild symptoms, and urged his recent contacts to follow medical protocol.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his treatment at hospital. (Photo: ANI) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his treatment at hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first Chief Minister to test positive for the novel coronavirus on July 25. The Madhya Pradesh CM disclosed the news on Twitter. His announcement came days after Cabinet Minister Arvind Bhadoria tested positive for the disease. Bhadoria had attended a Cabinet meeting and had travelled with the CM to Lucknow to attend the funeral of Governor Lalji Tandon earlier this week.

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on August 20 that he tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Shekhawat said that he will be admitted to the hospital as advised by doctors.

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. (File) Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. (File)

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said last week that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested. He was administered plasma after his health deteriorated, officials said Tuesday. The 85-year-old Congress leader is currently at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19. A Congress spokesperson said Gogoi is now stable.

Meanwhile, the country has reported a record 78,357 new infections in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 37,69,524 now. Also, with 1,045 fresh deaths, the death toll has risen to 66,333 on Wednesday. At present, 8,01,282 are active cases while 29,019,09 people have recovered, according to the Union Health Ministry.

